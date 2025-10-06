Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Watch Bangladesh Eye Historic 3-0 Sweep in Sharjah

Bangladesh are set to face Afghanistan in the 3rd T20I at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 6, 2025, with the Tigers aiming for a historic 3-0 whitewash over their Asian rivals. After a dominant performance in the first two matches, Bangladesh have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, making this final encounter crucial for both teams’ momentum ahead of the ODI series starting October 8.

Fans across India can follow the match via FanCode live streaming, as the game will not be telecast on Indian television. The match is scheduled to start at 8 PM IST, with the toss at 7:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh’s Momentum: Key Players Shining

Bangladesh’s batting has been spearheaded by Nurul Hasan, who has quietly become the backbone of the team, remaining not out in both matches and contributing vital runs in pressure situations. Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali also played pivotal roles in the previous T20Is, helping Bangladesh chase down targets with confidence.

The Tigers’ ability to perform under pressure, combined with a balanced mix of experience and young talent, has been evident throughout the series. Their bowlers, led by Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, have executed game plans effectively, keeping Afghanistan’s formidable batting lineup in check.

Afghanistan’s Challenge: Can Rashid Khan Lead a Comeback?

Afghanistan, despite early setbacks, will rely heavily on Rashid Khan to turn the tide. In the 2nd T20I, Rashid led the attack with four crucial wickets, but the rest of the bowling unit struggled to contain Bangladesh’s batsmen. Afghanistan’s batting, featuring Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Mohammad Nabi, must step up to post a competitive total, or they risk a clean sweep in the T20 series.

The young Afghan side has shown glimpses of brilliance but has been inconsistent in handling Bangladesh’s pressure moments. Their key to success lies in constructing partnerships and building innings through steady accumulation rather than risky shots.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium: The Perfect Stage

Sharjah, with its batting-friendly conditions, has historically seen high-scoring T20 matches. Both teams will need to adapt quickly, balancing aggression with caution. Bangladesh, already confident from previous wins, might look to dominate the powerplay, while Afghanistan will aim to exploit any early wickets with Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman turning the ball in the middle overs.

Fans can expect high-intensity cricket, with strategic bowling changes, sharp fielding, and aggressive stroke play determining the outcome.

Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live

While Indian TV audiences will miss the live telecast, FanCode app and website will provide live streaming, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action. Social media updates and live score trackers will also keep followers engaged in real-time.

Match Details:

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2025

Time: 8 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM IST)

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

Series Outlook: What’s at Stake

For Bangladesh, a 3-0 sweep would not only be historic but also provide a psychological edge ahead of the ODI series. It will reinforce their T20 strategies and give the team management insights into fine-tuning combinations and batting orders.

For Afghanistan, salvaging at least a win in the final T20I is crucial to restoring confidence and maintaining morale. A victory could shift momentum slightly, giving them a better start in the ODI series against the Tigers.