Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Head To Head Record, Asia Cup 2025: Who Holds Edge Ahead Of Match 1? Check Key Stats Here

Asia Cup 2025, Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Head To Head: Rashid Khan led Afghanistan will lock horns with Zeeshan Ali's Hong Kong in 1st match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 9.

Afghanistan enter the Asia's premier tournament on the back of a defeat to Pakistan in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 final, but Rashid Khan leads a well-balanced and formidable side. Their biggest weapon remains spin, with Rashid, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman spearheading the attack.

In batting, Afghanistan are highly dependent on the likes of Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal and Rahmanullah Gurbaz and others.

On the other hand, Yasim Murtaza-led Hong Kong remain optimistic yet wary. Anshuman Rath has been their most dependable batter, and alongside Zeeshan Ali at the top, the pair can provide a steady platform. With Ayush Shukla and Murtaza spearheading the bowling attack, the team looks balanced.



Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong T20I Head-To-Head Record

Afghanistan and Hong Kong have played five T20Is so far. Afghanistan hold a narrow edge over Hong Kong in T20Is, having won three out of their five encounters.

The last meeting between Afghanistan and Hong Kong was in the 2016 T20 World Cup first-round group stage. Since then, Afghanistan have grown into a strong T20I outfit, whereas Hong Kong are still striving to make their mark on the international stage.

Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong T20I Record At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

However, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, their fortunes diverge – Afghanistan have a formidable record of 11 wins from 16 T20Is. In contrast, Hong Kong have won only three of their 10 matches at the venue.

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Match 1 Predicted Playing XI

Afghanistan predicted XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Hong Kong predicted XI: Anshuman Rath, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Matthew Coetzee, Yasim Murtaza (c), Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Nasrulla Rana, Ayush Shukla

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Match 1 Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib

Hong Kong Squad: Zeeshan Ali(w), Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath, Martin Coetzee, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Ehsan Khan, Ali Hassan, Ateeq Iqbal, Kalhan Challu, Ayush Shukla, Kinchit Shah, Mohammad Waheed, Shahid Wasif, Mohammad Ghazanfar.