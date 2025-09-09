Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When and Where to Watch AFG vs HK Opener Online and on TV

The Asia Cup 2025 officially kicks off today with a battle between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While much of the attention in the tournament will be on the heavyweights—India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka—this curtain-raiser has its own intrigue. Can Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan bounce back strongly after their recent defeat to Pakistan, or will Yasim Murtaza’s Hong Kong spring an early surprise? Fans worldwide are eager to know every detail about the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong live streaming and telecast.



What time does Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 start?

The AFG vs HK Asia Cup 2025 opener will be played on Tuesday, September 9, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams arrive with different expectations—Afghanistan are aiming for a deep run in the tournament, while Hong Kong are looking to test themselves against elite opposition.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Hong Kong live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup live telecast on Sony Sports Network. With Asia Cup fever already in full swing, Sony’s coverage promises in-depth analysis, pre-match discussions, and expert commentary that will keep viewers engaged throughout the contest.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Hong Kong live streaming online?

For those who prefer streaming on the go, the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Subscribers can enjoy uninterrupted coverage, highlights, and real-time updates, ensuring they never miss a single delivery from Abu Dhabi. Whether on mobile, tablet, or desktop, fans can catch all the action seamlessly.



Why is Afghanistan vs Hong Kong worth watching?



On paper, Afghanistan appear the stronger side. With Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, they boast match-winners who thrive in UAE conditions. Their spin department, in particular, is expected to dominate on the Sheikh Zayed surface.

Hong Kong, however, enter with nothing to lose. Skipper Yasim Murtaza, alongside veterans like Babar Hayat and Niazakat Khan, will look to resist Afghanistan’s spin barrage. In tournaments like the Asia Cup, associate teams have often delivered surprises, and Hong Kong will be hoping to script one of their own.

What are the squads for Afghanistan vs Hong Kong?



Afghanistan Squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Hong Kong Squad: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan.



Can Hong Kong challenge Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2025?



While Afghanistan start as overwhelming favourites, cricket’s unpredictability always leaves room for drama. Hong Kong’s strength lies in playing fearless cricket, and if they can withstand Afghanistan’s spinners, they may push the contest deeper than expected.

For Rashid Khan’s men, this is more than just a group-stage game—it’s about momentum. A convincing win will set the tone as they prepare to face tougher Group B rivals like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.



Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025: Key details at a glance



Match Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Toss Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Time: 8:00 PM IST

TV Broadcast in India: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming in India: SonyLiv app and website