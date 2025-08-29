Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Vs UAE T20 Tri-Series 2025: Full Schedule, Squad, Streaming, And Where To Watch In India

The T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025, featuring Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is set to take place in Sharjah from August 29 to September 7, 2025. Serving as an ideal preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, the tournament follows a double round-robin format, where each team will face the other twice before the top two sides advance to the final.

All seven matches, including the final, will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, a venue known for producing thrilling T20 contests.

Match Schedule (IST)

All matches will begin at 8:30 PM IST, ensuring prime-time viewing for fans in India.

August 29 (Friday): Afghanistan vs Pakistan

August 30 (Saturday): UAE vs Pakistan

September 1 (Monday): UAE vs Afghanistan

September 2 (Tuesday): Pakistan vs Afghanistan

September 4 (Thursday): Pakistan vs UAE

September 5 (Friday): Afghanistan vs UAE

September 7 (Sunday): Final

Where to Watch in India

Indian cricket fans keen on following this tri-series should note the official broadcast and streaming details:

TV Broadcast: The series will not be available on major Indian sports TV channels.

Live Streaming: All matches can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Possible TV Partner: Reports suggest Eurosport India may telecast select matches, though availability could vary depending on regional coverage.

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Mohammad Ishaq, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai

UAE Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Haider Ali, Rahul Chopra, Ethan D’Souza, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Harshit Kaushik, Asif Khan, Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Zohaib