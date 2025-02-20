Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Karachi? Check Weather, Pitch Report

South Africa and Afghanistan will be playing against each other in the third game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The game will be taking place on Friday (February 21) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

South Africa will enter this game on the back of two losses in the ODI tri-series but then they made a good comeback as they won the warm-up game against Pakistan. Afghanistan on the other hand, lost both their warm-up matches against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively. The Afghan team will look to get back to winning ways with a win over the Proteas.

AFG vs SA Weather Report

It is improbable that the upcoming match between AFG and SA will face any hindrances due to the weather conditions as the forecast predicts no rainfall in the city on the day of the match. The temperature is predicted to be 30 degrees Celsius during the initial half of the game. However, the temperature is expected to lower down around the time of sunset to be approximately 20 degrees Celsius.

AFG vs SA Pitch Report

The records at the National Stadium in Karachi exhibit the average first innings score to be 246 runs, which has lately been observed to change as the scores have proliferated in recent matches. This month kicked off with a bang as Pakistan aggressively pursued a whopping score of 352 runs in a match against South Africa in this very stadium. At this rate, the record of scoring 300 plus has become a new standard, on account of which it is anticipated that the upcoming game is likely to hit a high score as well.

Adhering to the chasing records, the teams batting in the second innings are perceived to have an edge over the teams batting in the first innings in Karachi.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.