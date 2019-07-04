close

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Afghanistan vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Afghanistan lock horns with West Indies in the 42nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley, Leeds on Thursday. Afghanistan were defeated by three wickets in their previous clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Pakistan. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@windiescricket

Gulbadin Naib-led Afghanistan take on West Indies in the 42nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley, Leeds on Thursday. 

Here are the live updates from the match:

# West Indies skipper Jason Holder has won the toss and opted to bat! 

Afghanistan and West Indies are set to face off in their final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign on Thursday at Headingley, Leeds. The former are yet to register their maiden win in the tournament despite delivering impressive performances in the competition. Afghanistan came close to stopping this barren run in their previous clash against Pakistan where they were in a dominant position at one stage but failed to hold on to the advantage.

One of the prime factors in this regard has been the performance of the fast bowlers and batting unit who have failed to perform on a consistent basis. However, the spinners have made their presence felt which is one of the positives from the campaign so far. 

West Indies, on the other hand, started the tournament with a 7-wicket triumph against Pakistan. However, they failed to sustain that success in the remaining fixtures with a distinct lack of all-round performances. 

Pacer Sheldon Cottrell has been the find of the campaign delivering excellent performances with the ball. However, the Chris Gayle-led famed batting unit has consistently failed to post significant totals courtesy lack of partnerships. 

Afghanistan hold the edge over West Indies in recent clashes as they have defeated the Men in Maroon thrice in four completed matches, which includes a 7-wicket triumph in the World Cup Qualifier final last year. 

Lineups:

West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach. 

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib(c), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman. 

