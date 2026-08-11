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Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai reprimanded by ICC for showing dissent over umpire’s decision

Azmatullah Omarzai was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which covers dissent towards an umpire’s decision during an international match.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 08:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai reprimanded by ICC for showing dissent over umpire’s decision
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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