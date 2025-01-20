Rishabh Pant has been officially appointed as the new captain of Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Notably, Pant is the most expensive buy in IPL history, with the LSG securing the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore during the mega auction.

This is Pant's second stint as a leader in the IPL, having captained the Delhi Capitals.

After appointing Rishabh as the new captain of the franchise, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka made a bold prediction about wicketkeeper-batter's future in IPL as a player as well as skipper.

"My thinking was that time will prove that he’s not the only most expensive player in the IPL but he’s going to be the best player in the IPL. I have never seen a player with so much hunger and energy; he has a casual style of leadership; he is almost like the boy next door," Goenka said on Hotstar.

"I see a born leader in Rishabh Pant. He will probably be the best captain IPL has ever seen. People now say Mahi ( MS Dhoni) & Rohit (Rohit Sharma) are IPL's most successful captains. Mark my words, after 10-12 years, it will be Mahi, Rohit and Pant," he added.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Pant said that he will give his 200 percent to help Lucknow Super Giants win their maiden IPL title.

"I will give my 200 percent. That's my commitment to you. I will try whatever is in my power to repay the faith. I am really excited and looking forward to a new beginning and new energy. And have a blast out there with a lot of fun," Pant said.

Pant will work with head coach Justin Langer and mentor Zaheer Khan at the Super Giants in the upcoming IPL cycle.