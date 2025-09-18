Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2961493https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/after-7-years-neeraj-chopra-faces-toughest-outing-knocked-out-of-world-athletics-championships-2025-javelin-final-2961493.html
NewsCricket
NEERAJ CHOPRA KNOCKED OUT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

After 7 Years, Neeraj Chopra Faces Toughest Outing, Knocked Out Of World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Final

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan struggled, finishing 10th with no medal hopes, with a deliberate foul on one attempt that effectively ended his competition. 

Edited By: Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • For the women’s javelin, Asian Games gold medallist Annu Rani led the Indian challenge, with qualification rounds on Friday and the final on Saturday.
  • Neeraj survived in eighth place after the fifth round.
  • Not once did Chopra breach the crucial 85m mark, marking his toughest outing in recent years with no podium finish for the first time since 2018.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After 7 Years, Neeraj Chopra Faces Toughest Outing, Knocked Out Of World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin FinalCredits - Twitter

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra had a tough night at the men’s javelin throw final in the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo. A no-throw in his fifth attempt prematurely ended his medal hopes, finishing eighth with a best effort of 84.03m. Not once did Chopra breach the crucial 85m mark, marking his toughest outing in recent years with no podium finish for the first time since 2018.

Neeraj survived in eighth place after the fifth round, while Keshorn Walcott extended his lead with a massive throw of 88.16m. Fellow Indian Sachin Yadav impressed with a throw of 86.27m, holding the fourth spot at one point.

Nadeem Falters Too

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan struggled, finishing 10th with no medal hopes, with a deliberate foul on one attempt that effectively ended his competition. Only the top eight athletes progressed to the next round, excluding both Nadeem and Chopra from medal contention. The championship featured 37 competitors fighting for 12 final spots. Neeraj was part of Group A, facing Germany's Julian Weber (the season leader with a 91.51m throw  the 2012 Olympic gold medalist) Keshorn Walcott, Czech veteran Jakub Vadlejch, and Sachin Yadav. Group B included Arshad Nadeem, Grenada’s Anderson Peters, 2015 champion Julius Yego, Brazil’s Luiz da Silva, India’s Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage.

Chopra

Chopra’s tactical approach, often relying on a strong opening throw in the 85m range to pressure rivals, faltered as no throw crossed that mark this time. The subtle wind conditions and the presence of late carry specialists like Nadeem’s rhythm and Weber’s piercing release made the stage challenging. For India, the strategy was clear: an assertive first legal throw to control tempo, disciplined run-up on Tokyo’s tricky surface, and tactical spacing with teammate Sachin Yadav’s consistent throws. Despite efforts, Chopra could not defend his title after a brilliant run that included gold in Budapest 2023, silver in 2022, and Olympics silver in 2024. The men’s final remained intensely competitive, with Walcott leading, Anderson Peters, and others also in medal contention as the event progressed.

For the women’s javelin, Asian Games gold medallist Annu Rani led the Indian challenge, with qualification rounds on Friday and the final on Saturday.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

A true-blue sports buff, for me, sports is not just a part of life, but my whole life instead. Cricket remains my forte, but I am also enthusiastic about other sports such as American Football, For... Read more

TAGS

Neeraj Chopra knocked out World ChampionshipsNeeraj Chopra World Athletics Championships 2025Neeraj Chopra javelin final 2025Keshorn Walcott javelin throw 88.16mSachin Yadav javelin throw 86.27mArshad Nadeem World Championships 2025Neeraj Chopra 84.03m throwNeeraj Chopra eighth position World ChampionshipsNeeraj Chopra Tokyo 2025 athleticsNeeraj Chopra title defence resultsWorld Athletics Championships men's javelin 2025Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem rivalryJulian Weber javelin throw 91.51mNeeraj Chopra opening throw strategyAnderson Peters javelin throw 87.38mNeeraj Chopra silver medal 2024 OlympicsNeeraj Chopra gold Budapest 2023Sachin Yadav India javelin throwArshad Nadeem OLY gold 2024Neeraj Chopra best throw 2025World Athletics javelin final TokyoNeeraj Chopra run-up disciplineJavelin throw wind impact athleticsIndian javelin prospects Sachin YadavNeeraj Chopra tactical approachTokyo World Athletics Championship updatesNeeraj Chopra 85m mark challenge
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh