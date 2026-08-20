/After 93 years: Manav Suthar creates history vs SL, becomes 1st Indian spinner to...

Replicating Mohammad Nisar's 93 Year Old Feat

Prior to Suthar achieving this feat, only Mohammad Nisar had managed to record a five wicket haul in each of his first home and away Test appearances for the national side. Nisar, who represented India across six Tests total, earned his maiden cap against England at Lord on June 25, 1932, returning figures of 5 for 90 during the first innings to become the inaugural Indian bowler to take a five wicket haul in international red ball competition. Nisar later played his first home Test against England in Mumbai starting December 15, 1933, capturing 5 for 90 in the opening innings. Across the past 94 years, numerous players have taken five wicket hauls in either home or away debuts, but solely Nisar and Suthar have accomplished the double.