After an impressive win over Pakistan, Virat Kohli shares childhood picture

New Delhi: After leading team India to their seventh successive win over Pakistan, captain cool Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a major throwback picture of himself.

Indian skipper Virat took to Instagram and wrote, "Doing it since the early 90s!"

India thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs via Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method (DLS). Rohit Sharma scored an impressive 140 off 113 balls ensured an easy win for India in the ICC World Cup 2019 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground

By winning the match, India maintained their winning streak against Pakistan - defeating them in all of the seven matches where the two teams have faced each other over the years in the marquee competition.

Skipper Virat Kohli also played a commendable innings, scoring 77 runs and becoming the fastest player in One Day International to pass 11,000 runs.