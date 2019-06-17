close

ICC World Cup 2019

After an impressive win over Pakistan, Virat Kohli shares childhood picture

After leading team India to their seventh successive win over Pakistan, captain cool Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a major throwback picture of himself.

Image Courtesy: ICC Media

New Delhi: After leading team India to their seventh successive win over Pakistan, captain cool Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a major throwback picture of himself.

Indian skipper Virat took to Instagram and wrote, "Doing it since the early 90s!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

India thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs via Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method (DLS). Rohit Sharma scored an impressive 140 off 113 balls ensured an easy win for India in the ICC World Cup 2019 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground

By winning the match, India maintained their winning streak against Pakistan - defeating them in all of the seven matches where the two teams have faced each other over the years in the marquee competition. 

Skipper Virat Kohli also played a commendable innings, scoring 77 runs and becoming the fastest player in One Day International to pass 11,000 runs.

