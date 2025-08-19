After Asia Cup 2025 Snub, Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan Demoted From Category A To B In Central Contracts

In a major development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released its updated list of centrally contracted players for the 2025–26 cycle, with former captain Babar Azam and current ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan both demoted to Category B. The move comes after the duo’s underwhelming performances in major ICC events and bilateral series.

No Category A players this year

Interestingly, the PCB has not named any player in the elite Category A. Instead, the board has distributed 30 cricketers across Categories B, C, and D, with ten players in each bracket. The contracts will run from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. The board stated that the decision reflects a commitment to recognising form and rewarding consistent performances.

Poor form costs Babar and Rizwan

Babar and Rizwan have been under scrutiny for their repeated failures on the big stage. Their struggles in the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, and recent bilateral series against Bangladesh and West Indies played a big role in their demotion. Both players were once considered the backbone of Pakistan’s batting but now find themselves downgraded.

Promotions for Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Haris Rauf

While some senior names faced setbacks, others enjoyed rewards. T20 captain Salman Ali Agha earned a promotion from Category C to B, reflecting his growing role in the squad. Young opener Saim Ayub and pacer Haris Rauf also made their way into Category B, joining senior names like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan.

Fresh faces and expanded pool

The PCB has expanded the contracted pool from 27 to 30 players, adding 12 fresh names. The newcomers include Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, and Sufyan Moqim.

Players missing out

On the other hand, eight players lost their central contracts this year. Aamir Jamal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Usman Khan were all part of Category D in the previous cycle but have now been excluded.

Complete List of Central Contracts 2025–26

Category B: Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Category C: Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel

Category D: Ahmed Daniyal, Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Mirza, Shan Masood, Sufyan Moqim