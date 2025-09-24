After Asia Cup Heroics, Abhishek Sharma Poised To Break Into India ODI Squad Against Australia: Report

Abhishek Sharma, the left hand batter from Punjab is the talk of town these days especially after Asia Cup 2025 ravishing performances. According to a report by The Times of India, star Indian batter Abhishek Sharma is likely to earn a place in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia starting October 19. Sharma has been one of India’s most impressive batsmen in recent times, particularly shining in the Asia Cup 2025. India will also play five T20 internationals in Australia, and with his current form, Abhishek’s inclusion in the shorter format is almost guaranteed.

His performance in the Asia Cup has truly caught the selectors’ attention. Abhishek has scored 173 runs in four innings, boasting an astonishing strike rate of 208.43 on the sluggish pitches in Dubai. His explosive half-century against Pakistan, where he hammered a blistering 74 off just 39 balls, was a key highlight of the tournament. This innings helped raise his career-best rating to 907 in the ICC T20I batters’ rankings, placing him among the elite Indian batters behind only Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

Abhishek has been a menace in the Powerplay, scoring 132 runs at an impressive strike rate of 216.39. His dedication is evident from the hours he has spent bowling in the nets, fitting perfectly into head coach Gautam Gambhir's setup. In 61 List A games, he has amassed 2014 runs at an average of 35.33, including four centuries.

One standout moment that impressed the decision-makers was Abhishek's brilliant 74 off 39 balls in the Super 4s clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 21. Alongside his childhood friend Shubman Gill, he built a rapid 105-run opening partnership in under 10 overs, helping India secure a six-wicket victory. Abhishek combined elegance with power in this crucial innings, convincing the team management of his temperament to perform under pressure. He is currently the leading run-scorer of the Asia Cup, affirming his status as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.