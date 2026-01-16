After 'Boosebumps', Babar Azam Faces Online Trolling Over Viral English Slip Video: 'Mosmos' - Watch

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has become the target of intense social media trolling following a linguistic slip during a recent video appearance. The incident occurred while Azam was guest starring on Kevin Pietersen’s YouTube channel for a specialized segment focused on the mechanics of facing the short ball.

The Viral Interaction

During the technical discussion, Pietersen questioned Azam about his preferred guard when preparing for a bouncer. The former England cricketer asked whether Azam aligned himself with the middle, leg, or off stump. Azam intended to reply by saying, "Most of the time," to indicate his general preference. However, due to his pronunciation, the phrase was widely interpreted by viewers as "Momos of the time."

The snippet has since spread rapidly across social media platforms, with netizens creating a wave of food-related memes and mockingly labeling the moment a "English masterclass."

Recent Performance in the Big Bash League

Despite the online banter, Azam has been active on the field, recently concluding his debut stint in the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Sydney Sixers. During the fifteenth edition of the Australian tournament, he featured in eight matches and accumulated 154 runs. His campaign included two half centuries, though his strike rate of 104.05 remained a point of discussion among critics regarding his scoring tempo in the shortest format.

T20 World Cup 2026 Outlook

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues to view Azam as a cornerstone of the national setup. Reports indicate that senior selectors have included him in the preliminary 20 player squad submitted to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup. He is joined in this core group by other key figures including pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and all rounder Shadab Khan.

Pakistan's Preliminary World Cup Schedule

The national team is set to begin their campaign in Sri Lanka. The primary group stage fixtures are as follows:

February 7, 2026: Pakistan vs Netherlands at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo (11:00 AM)

February 10, 2026: Pakistan vs USA at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo (7:00 PM)

February 15, 2026: Pakistan vs India at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (7:00 PM)

While the internet remains occupied with the "Momos" clip, the Pakistani management is focused on ensuring their star batter is mentally and technically prepared for the high pressure environment of a World Cup, particularly the marquee clash against India in Colombo.