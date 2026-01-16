Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3007266https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/after-boosebumps-babar-azam-faces-online-backlash-over-viral-english-slip-video-mosmos-watch-3007266.html
NewsCricketAfter Boosebumps, Babar Azam Faces Online Trolling Over Viral English Slip Video: Mosmos - Watch
BABAR AZAM VIRAL VIDEO

After 'Boosebumps', Babar Azam Faces Online Trolling Over Viral English Slip Video: 'Mosmos' - Watch

During the technical discussion, Pietersen questioned Azam about his preferred guard when preparing for a bouncer.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Despite the online banter, Azam has been active on the field, recently concluding his debut stint in the Big Bash League (BBL).
  • The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues to view Azam as a cornerstone of the national setup.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After 'Boosebumps', Babar Azam Faces Online Trolling Over Viral English Slip Video: 'Mosmos' - Watch Credits - Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has become the target of intense social media trolling following a linguistic slip during a recent video appearance. The incident occurred while Azam was guest starring on Kevin Pietersen’s YouTube channel for a specialized segment focused on the mechanics of facing the short ball.

The Viral Interaction

During the technical discussion, Pietersen questioned Azam about his preferred guard when preparing for a bouncer. The former England cricketer asked whether Azam aligned himself with the middle, leg, or off stump. Azam intended to reply by saying, "Most of the time," to indicate his general preference. However, due to his pronunciation, the phrase was widely interpreted by viewers as "Momos of the time."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The snippet has since spread rapidly across social media platforms, with netizens creating a wave of food-related memes and mockingly labeling the moment a "English masterclass."

Recent Performance in the Big Bash League

Despite the online banter, Azam has been active on the field, recently concluding his debut stint in the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Sydney Sixers. During the fifteenth edition of the Australian tournament, he featured in eight matches and accumulated 154 runs. His campaign included two half centuries, though his strike rate of 104.05 remained a point of discussion among critics regarding his scoring tempo in the shortest format.

T20 World Cup 2026 Outlook

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues to view Azam as a cornerstone of the national setup. Reports indicate that senior selectors have included him in the preliminary 20 player squad submitted to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup. He is joined in this core group by other key figures including pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and all rounder Shadab Khan.

Pakistan's Preliminary World Cup Schedule

The national team is set to begin their campaign in Sri Lanka. The primary group stage fixtures are as follows:

February 7, 2026: Pakistan vs Netherlands at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo (11:00 AM)

February 10, 2026: Pakistan vs USA at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo (7:00 PM)

February 15, 2026: Pakistan vs India at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (7:00 PM)

While the internet remains occupied with the "Momos" clip, the Pakistani management is focused on ensuring their star batter is mentally and technically prepared for the high pressure environment of a World Cup, particularly the marquee clash against India in Colombo.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Scramjet vs Jet Engine
Scramjet Vs Jet Tech: India Hit Hypersonic Speed, Why Fighters Still Lag
Thane Municipal Election 2026
Thane Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Ward-Wise Tally
bangladesh hindus
15 Hindus Killed In Bangladesh In Past 45 Days: Rights Group
Pune Municipal Election 2026
Pune Municipal Results 2026 Live: BJP vs Congress
Delhi Winter Shelters
Temporary Shelters Arranged In Subway Areas Near Hospitals In Delhi
Pakistan Gulf Diplomacy
Saudi Or UAE: Why Pak Is Caught In Tough Loyalty Test Between The Gulf Giants
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ As AQI Hits 354 Amid Cold Wave
ISRO Satellite Failures
44 Launches, 5 Failures: Why ISRO’s Strategic Satellite Missions Keep Stalling
BMC Election Results 2026
BMC Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Vote Counting To Begin At 10 AM Today
Donald Trump Greenland Acquisition
Why Trump’s Greenland Obsession Is Being Called Reckless, Dangerous