After DJ Bravo , KKR Ropes In This Former CSK Star as Assistant Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

Former Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the franchise’s new assistant coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The two-time IPL champion, who lifted the trophy with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the inaugural 2008 edition and later with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2018, will now be part of Abhishek Nayar’s revamped coaching setup at KKR.

Expressing his excitement about this new chapter, Watson said, “I am eager to work closely with the coaching group and players to help bring another title to Kolkata.”

Welcoming the Australian great, KKR CEO Venky Mysore remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome Shane Watson to the KKR family. His experience as a player and coach at the highest level will add immense value to our team culture and preparation. His understanding of the T20 format is world-class, and we look forward to his contribution both on and off the field.”

DC Assistant Coach

Before joining KKR, Watson served as assistant coach at Delhi Capitals under Ricky Ponting and also spent three years in the coaching staff of Major League Cricket’s San Francisco Unicorns. His growing coaching résumé reflects a smooth transition from player to mentor, grounded in years of on-field excellence and tactical acumen.

Watson’s Remarkable IPL Journey

Watson’s IPL career began with a bang in 2008 when he powered Rajasthan Royals to their maiden title, earning the Player of the Tournament honor in the process. After a seven-year stint with RR, he joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2016, though his time there saw limited success. His resurgence came in 2018 with Chennai Super Kings, where he played a pivotal role in their title-winning comeback season. His century in the 2018 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) remains one of the most iconic innings in IPL history. A year later, despite a heroic 80-run knock in the 2019 final against Mumbai Indians (MI), he narrowly missed another crown. Watson retired after the 2020 season, leaving behind an impressive legacy.

Across 145 IPL matches, Watson scored 3,874 runs at an average of 30.99 and a strike rate of 137.91, including four centuries and 21 half-centuries. With the ball, he claimed 92 wickets at an average of 29.15. His rare ability to impact games with both bat and ball made him one of the league’s finest all-rounders. Watson’s blend of championship pedigree, all-round excellence, and modern coaching experience is expected to add depth and balance to KKR’s think tank as the franchise eyes a return to IPL glory.