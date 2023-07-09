After Getting Ignored For IND vs WI Series, Rinku Singh Plays Blistering Knock In Duleep Trophy Semi-Final

Left out of India's T20 squad for the West Indies series, Rinku Singh sought solace by showcasing his talent in the Duleep Trophy semi-final against West Zone. Representing Central Zone, Rinku expressed his frustration with a blistering knock of 40 runs off just 30 balls. His innings was characterized by aggressive stroke play, as he relied heavily on hitting sixes and boundaries.

What a catch by Rinku Singh during the practice session.



With a strike rate of 133.33, Rinku smashed three sixes and an equal number of boundaries before losing his wicket. Despite his heroic efforts, Central Zone fell short in their pursuit of the mammoth target of 390, managing a total of 128/4. The rain played a significant role in the match, causing multiple interruptions and resulting in a reduced number of overs for Central Zone to bat. As a consequence, West Zone advanced to the final based on the first innings lead.

Rinku's batting prowess was evident in the first innings as well, where he contributed a well-constructed 48 runs off 69 balls to Central Zone's total of 128. While Rinku has gained recognition for his exploits in T20 cricket, it is worth noting that he has an exceptional record in first-class cricket too. The 25-year-old left-hander boasts an impressive first-class average of 57.82, accumulating 3007 runs in 42 matches. Although Rinku may not be in contention for a spot in the Test squad at the moment, his consistent performances might earn him an opportunity to represent India A in the near future.

Furthermore, there have been reports suggesting that Rinku could receive his maiden call-up to the Indian national team for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. The selectors are considering rotating players, and Rinku's impressive numbers might earn him a spot in the squad. Another player who might be in line for a potential call-up is Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was overlooked for the West Indies T20Is. The T20I series between India and West Indies is set to conclude on August 13. Subsequently, the Indian team will travel from Florida to Ireland to face the home team in a three-match T20I series scheduled for August 18, 20, and 23.