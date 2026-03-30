After gifting ex-wife Natasa Stankovic Rs 4,00,00,000 car, Hardik Pandya buys Rs 1,70,00,000 ride for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

India rounder Hardik Pandya is in the news again before the Indian Premier League 2026 starts. He gave his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma an expensive van, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which costs around ₹1.7 crore. A video of the van being delivered was shared by a car dealer in Mumbai. It has been watched by a lot of people. This is not the time Hardik Pandya has given a expensive gift. A months ago he reportedly gave his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic and their son a SUV that costs around ₹3-4 crore.

The Indian Premier League 2026 is about to start. Hardik Pandya is in the spotlight again. He is not a good cricket player, but also a famous personality in India. People often talk about his life and this story is no different. The video of the van has made him more visible on media and other platforms. This can be good for him during the tournament.

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So what did Hardik Pandya give to Mahieka Sharma? He gave her a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which's a very luxurious van. This van is special because it is the one of its kind in India. Here are some key things about the van:

* It costs around ₹1.7 crore

* It is a luxurious van

* It is not meant for speed. For comfort

* It has reclining seats, nice lighting and a lot of space inside

* It also has a music system

This van is different from the other cars that Hardik Pandya owns. He usually has cars that're very fast and powerful.. This van is more about comfort and privacy.

Hardik Pandya has always had cars that're very fast and powerful like the Ferrari and the Lamborghini.. This van is different. It shows that he is changing his style and wants to focus on comfort and lifestyle. This can be good for his image as a cricket player and a leader in the Indian Premier League.

People are also talking about the gift that Hardik Pandya gave to his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic and their son. He gave them a SUV that costs around ₹3-4 crore. This gift was seen as a sign of his commitment to being a parent. Now people are comparing this gift to the one he gave to Mahieka Sharma. This has started a lot of discussions on media and people are curious about his personal life.

The Indian Premier League 2026 is about to start. All this attention can be good or bad, for Hardik Pandya. On the one hand it can increase his visibility. Make him more popular. On the hand it can distract him from the game and put more pressure on him to perform.. Hardik Pandya has always done well under pressure and has played well in big tournaments.