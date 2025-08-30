Advertisement
SHUBMAN GILL

After Illness Setback, Shubman Gill Undergoes Fitness Test At BCCI’s Centre Of Excellence

The Indian team will assemble in Dubai on September 4, traveling separately from their respective locations, deviating from the usual practice of a collective team journey.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2025, 11:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Gill missed the Duleep Trophy due to a viral illness.
  • Gill is the T2oI vice-captain.
  • India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against the United Arab Emirates on September 10 in Dubai.
After Illness Setback, Shubman Gill Undergoes Fitness Test At BCCI’s Centre Of ExcellenceCredits - Twitter

India's star batter Shubman Gill is set to undergo a crucial fitness assessment at the National Cricket Academy’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to commence on September 9. The 25-year-old, who serves as the vice-captain for India’s T20I squad, has already arrived in Bengaluru for the mandatory evaluation at the BCCI facility. Although the precise timing of his fitness test has not been officially confirmed, it is expected to take place within the next few days. Following the test, Gill is likely to fly directly from Bengaluru to the United Arab Emirates, where the tournament will be held.

Gill missed the Duleep Trophy due to a viral illness but has since resumed light training and continues to prepare for the high-profile tournament. The fitness assessment is an essential requirement under BCCI rules to confirm his readiness and availability for the Asia Cup. Cricbuzz reported, "It is not clear when exactly Gill will undergo the fitness tests at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) facility. But presumably it will be over the next few days. It is likely that Gill will fly to the UAE for the Asia Cup directly from Bengaluru."

Asia Cup Preps

The Indian team will assemble in Dubai on September 4, traveling separately from their respective locations, deviating from the usual practice of a collective team journey. The first net session is scheduled for September 5, most likely at the ICC Academy in Dubai, the same venue where India trained during their successful Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year.

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against the United Arab Emirates on September 10 in Dubai. They will subsequently face Pakistan on September 14 and Oman on September 19. The squad announced for the tournament includes captain Suryakumar Yadav, vice-captain Shubman Gill, and players such as Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh. Standby players include Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel.

Having recently recovered from illness, Gill’s fitness test and subsequent participation in the Asia Cup will be closely monitored by fans and experts alike. His leadership role as vice-captain and status as one of India’s premier batters make his fitness a vital component for India’s success in the upcoming tournament

