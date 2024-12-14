After Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir Also Announces Retirement From International Cricket

A day after all-rounder Imad Wasim's retirement announcement, Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir also decided to call time on his international career on Saturday. Both Imad and Amir last featured for Pakistan in this year’s ICC T20 World Cup held in the USA and West Indies.

Following the footsteps of his compatriot Imad, who announced his retirement on Friday, Amir announced his decision via a heartfelt note posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

"After careful consideration, I have taken the difficult decision to retire from international cricket. These decisions are never easy but are inevitable. I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan Cricket to new heights," wrote Amir.

"Representing my country has been and always will be the greatest honour of my life. I would sincerely like to thank the PCB, my family and friends and, above all, my fans for their continuous love & support," he added.

Amir has previously announced retirement from international cricket back in 2020, citing differences with the then-team management. However, the left-arm pacer along with Imad Wasim came out of international retirement earlier this year and played the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

During the 2024 T20 World Cup, Imad picked three wickets in three games at an average of 14.66 and scored just 19 runs in two matches. On the other hand, Amir was Pakistan’s best bowler in the tournament, taking seven wickets in four matches at an impressive average of 10.28.

The presence of Imad and Amir did not help Pakistan much as they crashed out of the tournament from the group stage after their defeats against the United States of America (USA) and arch-rivals India.

Career Of Imad Wasim And Mohammad Amir In A Glance

Imad made his international debut in May 2015 at home against Zimbabwe and went on to represent Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is. He took 117 wickets and scored 1,540 runs across the 130 games in his international career.

On the other hand, Amir featured in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is for Pakistan since making his international debut in June 2009. He took 271 international wickets and scored 1,179 runs across the three formats.

Amir was part of the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup winning squad, while along with Imad, both were integral part of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy winning squad.