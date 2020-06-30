After India bans Chinese app TikTok, Ravichandran Ashwin trolls Australian opener David Warner

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is known for having fun on social media and he got an opportunity on Monday (June 29) after India banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, due to security issues.

Australian opener David Warner has become quite active on TikTok during the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown and he had shared several dancing videos on this app.

After TikTok was banned, Ashwin took a dig at Warner on Twitter, saying, “Appo Anwar?”, which is a dialogue from superstar Rajnikant’s 1995 film “Baashha”.

The dialogue roughly translates to: “So, what’s David Warner going to do now?”

Ashwin's tweet went viral witnin no time garnering more than five thousand likes within a couple of hours.

Rumours coming that David Warner won't be travelling to India for IPL due to the banning of Tik-Tok in India. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 29, 2020

Second time in 2 years David Warner will have to part ways from his career. https://t.co/wfzQ9ZC6sf — Manya (@CSKian716) June 29, 2020

India on Monday (June 29) banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and Cam Scanner among others. A statement from the government said that the apps are 'engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order'.