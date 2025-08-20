Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for announcing the Indian squad for the Asia Cup Cricket 2025, which includes a clash against Pakistan, despite the neighbouring country withdrawing from the upcoming Hockey Asia Cup hosted in India.

Taking to her official X handle, Chaturvedi expressed her disapproval, saying,

"While Pakistan Hockey team snubbed the Asia Cup Hockey matches hosted in India, our BCCI is super keen to keep the cricket match between the two going by announcing the India Team for Asia Cricket Cup. Can't imagine the betrayal the families of those who lost their loved ones in Pahalgam must feel."

ALSO READ - Dropped Via Phone Call Mid-IPL 2025, Cutoff From ECB, Now Leading The Hundred, Know RCB Star's Untold Saga

Pak Pulled Out of Hockey Asia Cup

While Pakistan pulled out of the Hockey Asia Cup citing security concerns, the BCCI proceeded with finalising India's squad for the cricket tournament, which could see the arch-rivals face each other.

"Why isn't Pakistan coming? Why are they not participating? This is not clear to us," Hockey India Secretary General and Asian Hockey Federation Vice President Bhola Nath Singh said.

"If they are citing security concerns, I can confidently say that security and all the arrangements in India are much better than in Pakistan," he added.

Singh, however, stressed that India's focus remains on successfully hosting the tournament and extending a warm welcome to all participating teams.

"Who is coming and who is not coming, we don't care about that. Whoever has qualified, whoever is coming, we welcome everyone to India," he noted