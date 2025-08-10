Advertisement
After IPL 2025 Disaster, CSK To Release Senior Stars And Invest In Young Talent: Report

CSK are set for a major rebuild after finishing last in IPL 2025, with several senior players likely to be released. The franchise targets Cameron Green, Ben Duckett, and possibly Sanju Samson, while MS Dhoni’s future remains undecided pending fitness assessment.

 

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 12:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are preparing for a major squad rebuild following their worst-ever IPL season, finishing at the bottom of the 2025 table. Reports suggest a strategy shift toward younger match-winners, with several senior players set to be released.

Dhoni, Gaikwad and Owners Discuss Future Plans

A meeting in Chennai between MS Dhoni, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, and team owners reportedly focused on plugging loopholes from the mega auction squad. Despite the addition of young players like Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Dewald Brevis mid-season, CSK couldn’t salvage their campaign.

Senior Stars on the Chopping Block

Veteran off-spinner R Ashwin, bought for ₹9.75 crore, is likely to be released. Other players with uncertain futures include Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, and Vijay Shankar. Offloading them could free up ₹34.45 crore, and with an additional purse, CSK might enter the mini-auction with ₹40 crore.

Big Targets: Cameron Green and Ben Duckett

CSK are reportedly eyeing Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and attacking English opener Ben Duckett to add much-needed firepower. The franchise’s primary focus will be on strengthening the top order, securing a reliable middle-order Indian batter, and adding a quality pacer.

Sanju Samson in CSK’s Radar

The franchise has shown interest in Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, who might exit RR following a fallout with the owners. However, acquiring him before the auction appears challenging, as CSK are unwilling to trade core players like Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, and Shivam Dube. A cash-only deal seems the only route, but it would require significant negotiation.

Dhoni’s Future Still Unclear

MS Dhoni, 45, who captained the side after Gaikwad’s injury last season, has not confirmed retirement plans. The management believes he could play one more season, but Dhoni has said he will decide after assessing his fitness in the coming months.

About the Author
authorImg
Sagar Puri
