Following a public appeal by former captain Javed Miandad, another former leader of the Pakistan men national cricket team, Moin Khan, has spoken out to support the jailed legendary cricketer and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since August 2023, Imran has remained incarcerated while recently experiencing serious health complications. With Miandad previously asking the Pakistani authorities to free Imran, Moin has now added his voice to the growing chorus, demanding that the administration guarantee proper medical attention for the detained figure.
Calls To Action On Social Media
Through a video shared on X, Moin also encouraged fellow Pakistani cricketers to speak up for the captain who guided the country to a historic ODI World Cup victory in 1992. In the video posted on X, he stated, 'Imran Khan is very unwell. I appeal to the government of Pakistan that Imran be granted his rights as a former Prime Minister and citizen of Pakistan with regard to his treatment.' He further added, 'I also appeal to all Pakistan cricketers to raise their voice in support of Imran. Those of us who played with him learned a lot from him, and he gave Pakistan cricket so much.'
After Javed Miandad, former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has also called for proper medical treatment for Imran Khan. More voices are speaking up for the former PM and legendary cricketer. The atmosphere of fear appears to be fading. pic.twitter.com/ReEVbKYte8— Dr Ahmad Rehan Khan (@AhmadRehanKhan) August 29, 2026
Shared History And Past Successes
Moin enjoyed a long international career representing Pakistan from 1990 to 2004, notably making his initial Test and ODI appearances under the guidance of Imran. Additionally, he featured in ten fixtures during the 1992 World Cup campaign that culminated in a tournament victory for Pakistan, and later led the national side to an Asia Cup title in 2000.
Javed Miandad's Earlier Appeals
Javed Miandad originally paved the way as the first prominent Pakistani player to publicly advocate for Imran. During a recent video podcast, Miandad discussed how the legendary all rounder elevated Pakistan cricket to unprecedented heights, while voicing deep sorrow over his imprisonment. Miandad stated, 'I pray that what’s going on with him gets resolved, because he does not deserve this,' and continued, 'What’s being done to him is not right. It’s unnecessary. He has a family too.' Reflecting on their shared history, Miandad noted, 'I think about it all the time, what he must be doing (in prison), what he must be thinking of. We were so close. We used to be together and think so much of each other. We took Pakistan to such new heights. I can’t help but feel so sad about it.'
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