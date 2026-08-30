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  • /After Javed Miandad, Imran Khan's another teammate makes big appeal, urges Pakistan cricketers to raise voice - WATCH

After Javed Miandad, Imran Khan's another teammate makes big appeal, urges Pakistan cricketers to raise voice - WATCH

Following a public appeal by former captain Javed Miandad, another former leader of the Pakistan m.en national cricket team, Moin Khan, has spoken out to support the jailed legendary cricketer and former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 09:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 09:30 AM IST
After Javed Miandad, Imran Khan's another teammate makes big appeal, urges Pakistan cricketers to raise voice - WATCH
Image Credit: Credits - X (Mujtaba Hussain)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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