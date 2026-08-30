Javed Miandad originally paved the way as the first prominent Pakistani player to publicly advocate for Imran. During a recent video podcast, Miandad discussed how the legendary all rounder elevated Pakistan cricket to unprecedented heights, while voicing deep sorrow over his imprisonment. Miandad stated, 'I pray that what’s going on with him gets resolved, because he does not deserve this,' and continued, 'What’s being done to him is not right. It’s unnecessary. He has a family too.' Reflecting on their shared history, Miandad noted, 'I think about it all the time, what he must be doing (in prison), what he must be thinking of. We were so close. We used to be together and think so much of each other. We took Pakistan to such new heights. I can’t help but feel so sad about it.'