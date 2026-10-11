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After missing Vinoo Mankad match, Arunachal Pradesh forfeit Ranji Trophy opener against Nagaland; Here's why

The crisis stems from a legal battle over the Arunachal Cricket Association’s (ACA) September elections, in which Nabam Vivek was elected president. Several district associations subsequently challenged the polls, alleging irregularities and seeking fresh elections.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 04:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
After missing Vinoo Mankad match, Arunachal Pradesh forfeit Ranji Trophy opener against Nagaland; Here's why
Image Credit: Arunachal Cricket Association

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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After missing Vinoo Mankad match, Arunachal Pradesh forfeit Ranji Trophy opener against Nagaland; Here's why
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