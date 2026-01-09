After Mustafizur Rahman IPL Release; This Indian Brand Cut Ties With Multiple Bangladeshi Cricketers Amid India-Bangladesh Growing Tensions

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to get underway next month in February, with India and Sri Lanka hosting the marquee tournament. However, a controversy involving Bangladesh, the BCCI, and the ICC has surfaced just weeks before the event. The issue began after the BCCI declined to grant permission for Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman to participate in the Indian Premier League 2026. Following this decision, the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the country’s interim government raised objections, and reports suggest Bangladesh are now reluctant to play their World Cup matches in India.

Amid this standoff, Bangladeshi cricketers could be staring at significant financial setbacks. According to reports, SG, an Indian cricket equipment manufacturer, may terminate endorsement contracts with some Bangladesh players. Such a move could result in losses amounting to millions of rupees for the affected cricketers.

Trouble facing Bangladeshi players

The growing diplomatic strain between India and Bangladesh has already had cricketing consequences, with the BCCI barring Bangladeshi players from featuring in IPL 2026. This development has further complicated relations between the two boards. As per a Cricbuzz report, several Bangladesh players, including T20 captain Litton Das, are currently associated with SG through sponsorship deals that could now be under threat.

If SG decides to end these agreements, the financial impact on the players could be substantial. While one Bangladeshi cricketer has publicly denied the reports surrounding contract terminations, the matter is still unresolved and a final call could be taken in the near future.

When is the T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled to take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to begin on February 7 across venues in India and Sri Lanka. A number of Bangladesh players, including skipper Litton Das, hold endorsement deals with SG, and any withdrawal by the company would have financial implications. The ongoing confrontation with the Indian cricket authorities threatens to affect not only Bangladesh’s participation but also the personal earnings of its players. Supporters of the game will be hoping for an amicable resolution so that Bangladesh can compete in the tournament without further complications.

Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

February 7, 2026: West Indies vs Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 3:00 PM IST

February 9, 2026: Bangladesh vs Italy at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 11:00 AM IST

February 14, 2026: England vs Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 3:00 PM IST

February 17, 2026: Nepal vs Bangladesh at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:00 PM IST

Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shoriful Islam