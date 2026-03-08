'I was broken; my dreams completely shattered...': Sanju Samson reacts after winning T20 WC 2026 Player of the tournament in mere 5 games

The story of the 2026 T20 World Cup will forever be defined by the redemption of Sanju Samson. In a tournament where India achieved the unprecedented feat of defending their title on home soil, Samson emerged not just as a champion, but as the Player of the Tournament. By joining the elite company of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah as Indian recipients of this prestigious award, Samson has officially transitioned from a "talent of potential" to a global cricketing icon.

Joining the Pantheon of Legends

India’s history with the Player of the Tournament award is a short list of giants. Virat Kohli claimed the honor in both 2014 and 2016 through sheer batting dominance, while Jasprit Bumrah secured it in 2024 through bowling mastery. In 2026, Sanju Samson etched his name alongside them, capping off a tournament where his bat spoke with a frequency and ferocity that silenced every critic.

The Master Blaster Angle: A Secret Guidance

Perhaps the most significant revelation of Samson’s triumph is the role played by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. After being left out of the playing XI in the 2024 World Cup and facing a devastating loss of form during the earlier series against New Zealand, Samson found himself at a career crossroads. It was during this period of "shattered dreams" that he sought the counsel of the Master Blaster.

The influence of Tendulkar proved to be the catalyst for Samson’s mental and technical evolution. He revealed that for the last couple of months, he remained in constant contact with the legend. The "big conversations" and professional guidance provided by Sachin sir helped Samson navigate the intense pressure of a home World Cup. This mentorship allowed him to channel his emotions and focus his thought process, ultimately leading to three match-defining fifties in the tournament's most critical stages.

In His Own Words: A Dream Realized

An emotional Sanju Samson reflected on his journey during the post-match ceremony, attributing his success to visualization and the bravery to dream despite setbacks.

"Feels like a dream. Very happy and grateful. Out of words, out of emotions. [On his three fifties, thought process] To be honest, it started one-two years before. When I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn't play, I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do. After the NZ series I was broken, my dreams were completely shattered. And I was thinking what can I do. But God had different plans. And I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream. A lot of former players have reached out to me and tried to help me out. For the last couple of months, I have been in constant contact with Sachin sir. I reached out to him and had big big conversations with him. Getting a guidance from someone like him, what more can you ask for? I am very grateful for everyone who supported me. [What more does he want to achieve?] This itself is very big for me, I want to enjoy it right now and then after a few day will figure out what more to do."

The Performance That Sealed It

While his 89 in the final was the crowning jewel, Samson’s entire tournament was a masterclass in modern T20 batting. He consistently anchored the middle order while maintaining an elite strike rate, ensuring India never lost momentum. His ability to read the game a trait likely sharpened by his discussions with Tendulkar—made him the tournament's most valuable asset. For a player who was once "broken," standing at the Narendra Modi Stadium with the Player of the Tournament trophy is the ultimate testament to his resilience.

Once drafted into the XI, Samson produced a run of form rarely seen in the history of ICC tournaments. His numbers across his 5 innings tell a story of absolute dominance:

Runs scored: 321

Batting Average: 80.25

Strike Rate: 199.37

Boundary Count: 24 towering sixes and 27 crisp fours