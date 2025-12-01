After ODI Masterclass, Ashwin Backs Virat Kohli’s Decision To Stay Away From Tests

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket, saying that the call is a personal and carefully considered one that deserves respect. Ashwin emphasised that a player of Kohli’s stature would never make such a big career choice on impulse.

Kohli was at his brilliant best in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, smashing a record-breaking 52nd ODI hundred. His 135 off 120 balls, laced with 11 fours and 7 sixes, sparked excitement among fans who hoped the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might persuade him to reverse his Test retirement. His dominant show only fuelled speculation of a potential comeback in the longest format.

But during the post-match presentation, Kohli made his stance clear: he will continue to represent India only in ODIs.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sharing his thoughts on his YouTube show “Ash Ki Baat”, Ashwin said decisions involving retirement require deep thought, especially from someone as experienced as Kohli.

“Retirement is never an instinctive decision. If a player like Virat has chosen to retire from Tests, he has arrived at that decision very deliberately. We’ve all reached that point and it’s never made on a spontaneous whim,” Ashwin said.

He acknowledged that fans naturally want to see Kohli playing as much as possible, but insisted that his choice must be honoured as the Indian team moves through a transitional phase.

“Fans look at a knock like yesterday’s and think, ‘Virat is in such great form, why not Tests too?’ But Test cricket is a different challenge, and he has made his decision. Going back would not be the right step at this stage,” Ashwin explained.

He further urged fans to cherish every moment they get to witness Kohli and Rohit Sharma playing together.

“It’s completely normal for fans to want more of Virat. But instead of hoping for a reversal, let’s enjoy watching Virat and Rohit while we still can. These moments are special,” he added.

Ashwin’s remarks highlight the respect and understanding within the cricket fraternity for Kohli’s personal call, even as supporters continue to hold hope of seeing him back in whites someday.