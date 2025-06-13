After Pakistan T20I Snub, Babar Azam To Play With Fab Four Member In THIS T20 League

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam who was sidelined from his national T20I team following dismal performances in the format, has been signed by Sydney Sixers for Big Bash League 2025. This is the first time the star batter will play in the Australia based T20 league. The stakes of Babar have seen a major downfall in recent times. From leading the country in all three formats from 2019-2024 to merely struggling to find a spot for himself, the promising future that Pakistan saw for the youngster that top scored in U-19 World Cup has been in shambles.

Azam has been signed as a pre-draft pick as the rules state that BBL franchises can bring one international player before the drafts. The BBL 15 draft is scheduled on June 19.

The 30-year-old Babar will join Steve Smith who has been a part of Sydney Sixers franchise for a long time. Smith, who is part of 'Fab Four', is currently playing for Australia in the WTC Final against South Africa.



The Sixers, who finished second in the points table last year with 6 wins and 2 losses, welcomed the Asian star with an announcement.

"The Sydney Sixers are thrilled to announce the signing of Pakistan superstar Babar Azam for the upcoming KFC BBL|15 season, marking one of the biggest acquisitions in the league’s history," read the statement from Sixers on their website.

Meanwhile, Sixers General Manager Rachael Haynes also shared his thoughts on the signing, praising Azam for his valuable contribution across formats for his nation and different franchises he has represented.

"Babar’s resume speaks for itself. The skill, professionalism, and experience that he brings is of enormous value to our playing group and the news is obviously incredibly exciting for our fans. He is a world-class player and a proven leader. He’s not only a huge addition to our club, but to the league as a whole," said Haynes.

'One Of World's Best T20 Leagues,' - Babar Azam

Babar who has been sidelined along with Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi from Pakistan's T20 side reflected on the upcoming opportunity that may open national doors for him once he starts performing like the old times.

Babar after getting signed by Sixers said - "I’m very proud to be joining the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming season. It’s an exciting opportunity to play in one of the world’s best T20 leagues and to be a part of such a successful and respected franchise. I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s success, building a strong connection with the fans, and sharing this experience with my friends, family and supporters at home in Pakistan".