After Poor Show In IPL 2025, Glenn Maxwell Sets MLC On Fire With 13 Sixes And 2 Fours

In a breathtaking display of power-hitting and calculated aggression, Glenn Maxwell delivered one of the most memorable knocks in Major League Cricket (MLC) history, blasting a 48-ball century to lead Washington Freedom to a towering total of 208/5 against the Los Angeles Knight Riders at Oakland Coliseum. The Australian all-rounder, known as "The Big Show", showcased his trademark 360-degree strokeplay, belting 13 sixes and 2 fours en route to a stunning 106 off just 49 balls, marking his maiden MLC century and his eighth in T20 cricket overall.

ALL THE 13 SIXES & 2 FOURS BY MAXWELL IN HIS 106*(49) KNOCK IN MLC pic.twitter.com/ZjBVw4KKqh June 18, 2025

Also Read: Who Is Smriti Mandhana’s Boyfriend? Meet Palash Muchhal And Know Their Full Love Story

A Sluggish Start Turns Into Six-Hitting Carnage

Maxwell came in at a tense moment, with Washington reeling at 92/5 in the 12th over. His start was far from flamboyant—he crawled to 11 off 15 balls, seemingly setting the stage for a quiet end. But then came the 14th over, and with it, the turning point. Facing compatriot Tanveer Sangha, Maxwell flipped the switch. A hat-trick of sixes off the leg-spinner launched a blitzkrieg that ripped apart LAKR’s bowling. From that moment, there was no looking back. Maxwell accelerated with precision, scoring 89 runs off the next 34 balls in a jaw-dropping power-hitting masterclass.

Key Stats: Record-Breaking Milestone for Maxwell

Century in 48 balls – One of the fastest in MLC history

13 sixes – Most by any batter in a single MLC innings this season

8th T20 hundred – Joining an elite club of global T20 stars

10,500+ T20 runs – A feat achieved by only a handful worldwide

178 T20 wickets – Highlighting Maxwell’s all-round dominance

With this century, Maxwell became the only player in the world to complete the T20 triple of 10,500+ runs, 170+ wickets, and multiple hundreds—a landmark that puts him ahead of T20 legends like Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik in versatility.

Maxwell’s Knock: More Than Just Runs

Beyond the numbers, the emotional context of Maxwell’s innings added to its charm. His parents were in the stands—an increasingly rare occurrence—and the 36-year-old savored the moment. “They don’t get to see me make runs very often, so it’s nice to have them here. Started slow, but we needed to bat deep. Once we targeted the final overs, it came off,” said Maxwell post-match. This wasn’t just brute force; it was intelligent, situational T20 batting. His partnership with Mark Chapman helped the Freedom rescue their innings and flip the momentum after being five down with fewer than 100 on the board.

A Defining Moment for MLC and T20 Cricket

Maxwell’s innings is not just a highlight for Washington Freedom, but a marquee moment for the Major League Cricket 2025 season. It signals the rising global stature of the MLC and reaffirms the USA as an emerging hub for top-tier cricket action.

For fans and followers, the spectacle was a reminder of what Maxwell brings to the shortest format—a mix of unpredictability, raw power, and cricketing smarts. Whether it's reversing the pressure with innovative strokes or dismantling spin attacks with sheer brutality, Maxwell remains one of the format's most dangerous game-changers.