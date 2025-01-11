After R Ashwin, Is THIS Indian Cricket Legend Retiring? Cryptic Post Fuels Speculation

India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has come up with a cryptic Instagram story that made fans speculate. The star all-rounder shared a picture of his Test jersey and the same picture has been doing rounds on social media. Most of the fans are thinking that Jadeja will also take retirement from Test cricket.

Notably, Ravindra Jadeja bid adieu to the shortest format of the game after India’s World Cup victory in June last year but then he has been taking part in Test matches and ODIs. Amidst Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s poor form, Ravindra Jadeja also failed to make an impact in the recently passed Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and as a result, the Indian team ended up losing the series 1-3.

Jadeja could only scalp four wickets in three matches and scored 135 runs at an average of 27. As per reports, Jadeja is under the scanner and the BCCI is closely assessing his performance.

“It's all about when the selectors decide the transition needs to kick in,” the source said. “They will discuss if they want to go with a safe option in (Ravindra) Jadeja or move on right now.”

“Even in Test cricket, he has struggled to get going, though his bowling has been steady,” the source added. “There is an urge to move on from him, especially in the ODI format. It will be a tough call in the coming days.”

“When it comes to Test cricket, Jadeja is still fairly in contention for the England tour due to lack of experience in the middle order,” the source further added.

Currently, the Indian team is preparing for the five T20Is and three ODIs against England, starting on January 22 in Kolkata. After taking part in this series, the Indian team will leave for Dubai to start their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.