After Retirement Announcement, Star Cricketer Steps Down As Captain

Major League Cricket 2025 season has been a disappointing run for Heinrich Klassen led Seattle Orcas where they failed to win a single game out of their 5 matches played. Orcas have lost 10 consecutive matches in MLC carrying their dismal form from 2024 season to this season. Following their massive 10 loss streak, massive changes were expected by the end of this season but it has already happened in the mid season. Before their game against MI New York on Saturday, Orcas have parted ways with head coach Matthew Mott. Mott who has been a cornerstone of the England team in international cricket and also has been constant among leagues across the globe has been removed.

An official statement on the MLC website explained that the decision was made due to “differences in coaching and management strategies.”

Klassen Steps Down

Orcas Captain Klassen has also decided to step down with Zimbabwe's Sikanda Raza taking over as the skipper.

"This is a moment of reflection and renewal for the Seattle Orcas. This has been a tough run for the team, and with it, some difficult decisions had to be made. We are grateful to Matthew for his commitment and professionalism during his time with us, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors," said Hemant Dua, CEO of the team. "

"We respect Heinrich's decision to step down voluntarily as captain to focus on his batting. This reflects his character and team-first mindset. Sikandar was our unanimous choice once we heard from Klassen about his decision. We believe these changes set the stage for a strong second half of the season," he added.

Orcas reached the final in 2023 where they were routed by MI New York failing to win the trophy. The last two seasons after that has been a disappointing show. San Francisco Unicorns are currently the table toppers with 6 out of 6 wins. Defending Champions Washington Freedom is placed in second position. The final will be played on July 14 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium