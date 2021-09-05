After Rohit Sharma's ton, fans cheer Rory Burns' missed opportunities, calls him India's 12th man

Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant century as his efforts saw India take control on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at the Oval on Saturday. However, soon after the star Indian opener completed his century, which was his 8th ton in Tests, England cricketer Rory Burns hit top trends on Twitter.

Taking notes of the missed opportunities by Burns, which aided in Rohit completing his first overseas Test century, many fans including former England skipper Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and shared their views on him.

Vaughan in particular was left fuming with Burns' poor show in the field that he invited the 31-year-old to his fielding academy. Indian cricket enthusiasts, on the other hand, resorted to sarcasm and thanked the English cricketer for assisting the Indian opener in reaching the three-figure mark.

Here are the reactions:

Rory Burns will receive an invite this evening to my fielding academy .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 4, 2021

Live visuals of Chris Silverwood welcoming Rory Burns into the dressing room pic.twitter.com/CfnQUfi1vQ — Kanav Bali (@Concussion__Sub) September 4, 2021

India playing with 13 players in this match. ( Playing XI + Jarvo69 + Rory Burns ) !!

BCCI = ICC... — Girish (@ViratkohliFabb) September 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Rohit's stay in the middle was finally brought to an end by Ollie Robinson on 127 after the Indian opener misread a slow delivery by him. His efforts along with some vital contributions by KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara helped India finish 270/3 at the close of play.

The visitors have taken a lead of 171 runs and skipper Virat Kohli will kick-off the proceedings with Ravindra Jadeja on Day 4.