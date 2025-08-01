Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his lighthearted personality on and off the field, recently opened up about his strong friendship with former Indian Test captain Rohit Sharma. In a candid conversation on the podcast Figuring Out with Raj Shamani, Chahal spoke about the genuine bond he shares with Rohit, describing how their relationship developed over years of playing together. Though Chahal is often seen joking around with teammates, he emphasized the special rapport he shares with Rohit, which extends beyond the field. The two, along with Kuldeep Yadav and a few others, often spent time together during tours, especially over team dinners and outings.

“I have been playing with Rohit bhai since 2011, and we have shared a very good bond with Kuldeep. We go to dinner together on tours. We used to have a group of four to five people, and we used to go to various places on trips. That’s how the bonding became. With him, I have so much fun, but I always maintain a line like an elder brother. I like how he stays in the field, and he is such a good captain,” Chahal shared on the podcast.

Yuzvendra Chahal: "Rohit Sharma bhaiya is like an elder brother to me. We go out to eat together and do fun together". pic.twitter.com/AvJmy5giqH — Shikha (@Shikha_003) August 1, 2025

Chahal, 35, has had a solid international career. In ODIs, he has picked up 121 wickets in 69 innings with an average of 27.13 and a strike rate of 30.9. His best figures are 6 for 42, and he has recorded five four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls. In T20Is, he has claimed 96 wickets at an average of 25.09 with an economy rate slightly over 8. In county cricket, Chahal has impressed recently while representing Northamptonshire. Against Derbyshire, he took 6 for 118 in the first innings and followed it up with 2 for 18 in the second, delivering eight economical overs at a rate of 2.25.

His IPL 2025 season with Punjab Kings, however, was relatively modest. Playing 13 matches, he picked up 16 wickets with an average of 26.87 and an economy rate of 9.55. His best figures in the tournament were 4 for 28.

Ritika Sajdeh Faces Backlash Over Comment on Chahal

Notably, Earlier Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, also found herself in the spotlight for a controversial comment. During a YouTube show hosted by former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra, Ritika referred to Chahal as a “cartoon” in a light-hearted manner. However, the remark didn’t sit well with many fans online, and she faced backlash on social media for what was perceived as disrespectful.

While the comment may have been made in jest, the public reaction highlights how deeply fans connect with players like Chahal, who have earned admiration not only for their cricketing skills but also for their personal resilience and affable nature