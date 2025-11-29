After SA Test Disaster, Morne Morkel Clarifies He’s Not Involved In India’s Selection

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has clarified that he is not involved in team selection, following India's 0-2 loss in the Test series against South Africa. Speaking ahead of the first ODI in Ranchi, Morkel emphasized that decisions regarding player selection rest solely with the head coach, captain, and selectors. The statement comes amid mounting criticism of the Indian team management for including multiple all-rounders in the Test playing XI. Despite fielding a squad with several multi-skilled players, India suffered a heavy 408-run defeat in the second and final Test against the reigning World Test Championship holders in Guwahati earlier this week.

"I’m not really involved in selection and things like that. I leave that up to Gautam, the selectors and the captain, so I can’t comment on that," Morkel said during the pre-match press conference in Ranchi on Friday.

The Indian team has faced a challenging period, losing five Tests in seven matches ; a first in 66 years. The squad arrived in Ranchi on Thursday, November 27, three days before the opening ODI.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal Cryptically Reacts For The First Time After Wedding Postponement Amidst Cheating Rumours; Check Here

Morkel also spoke about the pitch conditions in Ranchi, noting that they are quite different and somewhat reminiscent of South African wickets. He expressed confidence in India’s young pace attack, featuring Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana, to perform against South Africa’s formidable batting line-up.

"For Harshit, Prasidh, Arshdeep it is a great opportunity. We are always looking to give these guys as much game time. They will go up against some aggressive cricketers. And it would be a good opportunity for them to test themselves in these situations. I am excited for them to get a good run in this series," Morkel said.

India will face South Africa in three ODIs, beginning on November 30, with subsequent matches scheduled for December 3 and December 6. Following the ODI series, attention will turn to the five-match T20I series.

India ODI Squad for South Africa Series:

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.