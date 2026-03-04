After Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Amir slams Mohsin Naqvi over Pakistan player fines after T20 World Cup 2026 exit
Former pacer Mohammad Amir questions PCB’s decision to fine players following Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign.
- Mohammad Amir slammed the PCB after reports suggested Pakistan players could be fined up to PKR 5 million following the team’s T20 World Cup exit.
-
- The former pacer questioned why only players should be punished and demanded accountability from selectors and administrators.
-
- Pakistan’s elimination marks the fourth consecutive ICC tournament in which the team has failed to reach the knockout stage.
Trending Photos
Pakistan’s early exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has triggered sharp criticism from former fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after reports suggested the board plans to fine members of the national squad for their poor performance in the tournament.
Also Read: SA vs NZ Semi-Final Washout Rule: Will South Africa reach T20 World Cup 2026 final without playing?
According to a report quoting PCB sources, the board is considering imposing fines of up to PKR 5 million (around USD 18,000) on players after Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals. The team suffered defeats against India and England in the Super Eight stage, while their crucial clash against New Zealand was washed out. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in their final Super Eight game but failed to improve their net run rate enough to progress to the last four.
The move has sparked debate in Pakistan cricket circles, with Amir questioning the logic behind punishing players alone for the team’s underwhelming campaign.
Mohammad Amir Questions PCB’s Decision
Reacting to the reports, Amir criticised the PCB leadership and called for accountability across the entire system, including selectors and administrators.
"If fines are the solution, apply them to everyone - from selectors to the administration. Players weren't forced at gunpoint. Hold selectors accountable for wrong combinations. Double the fine for them. Stop scapegoating players. This isn't the real solution. Why do players have to suffer all the time?" Amir said in a talk show.
He also questioned whether players who barely featured in the tournament should face financial penalties.
"If you can't pick the right combination, the ones who selected the squad and chalked out the plans must answer. Will you fine Fakhar Zaman as well, who played just two games? What about Sahibzada Farhan?" he asked.
Amir Suggests Structural Changes Instead
The former Pakistan pacer insisted that financial punishment would not address the deeper issues within Pakistan cricket. Instead, he emphasised strengthening the domestic structure to improve the quality of players entering the national team.
"Fines aren't the solution. I've said it from day one - invest in domestic cricket. That is where you will find quality players. If you are angry with someone, don't fine them; drop them and tell them to perform consistently for two years in domestic cricket. The biggest punishment for a player is being left out of the team," he added.
PCB Yet To Announce Final Decision
Pakistan players with central contracts currently receive monthly retainers along with match fees, win bonuses and shares from team sponsorship deals. Reports suggest the PCB is planning a detailed review of the team’s performance following the disappointing campaign.
Sources also indicated that the team’s results have frustrated not only the board but also influential figures within the government.
"The feeling is enough is enough and these players, despite so much backing, let down the nation in big events," a source told PTI.
Shoaib Akhtar Also Criticised PCB After Exit
Earlier, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar had also questioned the team management and selection decisions after Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals.
Pakistan’s elimination continues a worrying trend in ICC tournaments. The team has now failed to reach the knockout stage in four consecutive global events, including the 2023 ODI World Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy and now the 2026 T20 World Cup.
With criticism mounting from former players and fans, the PCB is expected to review the squad, team management and selection strategy in the coming weeks.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv