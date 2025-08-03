After Shubman Breaks His 46-Year-Old Record, Gavaskar Gifts Him A Priceless Gift - WATCH

Sunil Gavaskar and Shubman Gill shared a heartwarming moment after the conclusion of Day 3 of the fifth Test between India and England at the Kennington Oval in London. The legendary India batter, currently serving as a commentator for the series, presented Gill with a memorable gift. Gavaskar handed over a shirt and a signed cap to the India Test captain.

The gesture was accompanied by a special message. “This is a little cap, which I give to very few people with my signature,” said Gavaskar as he passed it to Shubman.

Lucky Jacket

In another nostalgic note, the Little Master mentioned that he would wear his lucky jacket ,the same one he had on during the historic 2021 Gabba Test where India defeated Australia at their fortress for the first time in 32 years. Gill played a key role in that memorable win with a crucial 91-run knock during the chase of 328. Gavaskar expressed his hope that India would be able to bowl out England on Day 4. England, chasing a target of 374, ended the third day at 50/1. India now needs nine wickets to win and level the series, while England requires 324 more runs.

Gill comes close but falls short of historic record

Shubman Gill narrowly missed breaking Gavaskar’s long-standing record for the most runs by an Indian in a single Test series. Gavaskar set the benchmark with 774 runs during his debut series against the West Indies in 1971, scoring four centuries and three fifties in eight innings.Gill finished this series with an impressive 754 runs from 10 innings. However, his performances in the final Test were modest, with scores of 21 and 11. He was dismissed on the very first ball after lunch during India’s second innings. He fell just 20 runs short of Gavaskar’s mark but still managed to surpass former England captain Graham Gooch’s 752 runs in the 1990 India vs England series. However, Gooch’s tally was made in only three matches and still stands as the record for the most runs in a three-Test series.

While he couldn't surpass Gavaskar’s overall record, Gill did surpass him on one front. He now holds the record for the most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series. Gavaskar had scored 732 runs as captain against the West Indies in 1978–79. Gill broke that record after 46 years, marking another significant milestone in his young career.