After Stampede Tragedy, Venkatesh Prasad Promises Quick Return Of Matches To Chinnaswamy Stadium

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has officially entered the race for the upcoming Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections, taking his first major step by releasing the manifesto of his panel in Bengaluru on Wednesday. His key focus bringing back international cricket to the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Stadium Under Threat After Stampede Tragedy

Since the June 4 stampede, which tragically claimed the lives of 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans, no matches have been played at Chinnaswamy. The venue, standing strong for 50 years, is now at risk of losing even next month’s ICC Women’s World Cup fixtures.

Prasad stressed that cricket must return to the ground soon. “We have to be proactive with the government. Matches should be played here as soon as possible,” he said.

Panel Plans: Smart Stadium and Increased Capacity

Prasad revealed that his panel will have 16 members, though he refrained from naming them yet. The manifesto highlights major changes, including transforming Chinnaswamy into a “future-ready smart stadium” with cutting-edge facilities.

Increasing capacity from 35,000 to nearly 50,000 is another major promise. “We can’t take it to 80,000, but adding 15,000 more seats is possible while ensuring fans’ safety,” Prasad explained.

Another big plan is to set up a world-class stadium in Mysuru as part of long-term development.

Bringing Back Lost Glory

Prasad said that Bengaluru’s iconic venue has been unfairly sidelined. “This has never happened before where international matches are moved out of Bangalore. It’s not a good thing,” he stated.

He and fellow panelist Vinay Mruthyunjaya, who have both served in KSCA administration earlier, promised to restore the stadium’s lost glory.

Focus on Men’s and Women’s Cricket

The manifesto also emphasizes structured tournaments for both men and women. Former India women’s captain Shanta Rangaswamy, present at the event, urged the revival of women’s cricket in the state. “We haven’t seen much of women’s cricket in three years. Even men’s cricket tournaments were not held in full. We need structured leagues for all age groups,” she said.

Why Prasad Returned to Administration

Prasad, who has worked in coaching and media after retirement, said he always wanted to contribute to cricket administration. “Vinay and Santosh Menon approached me, and I felt this was the right time to act. Our aim is to rebuild structures for both men’s and women’s cricket,” he said.

On India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup

When asked about India’s Asia Cup clash with Pakistan, Prasad backed the BCCI’s stand on bilateral ties. “It’s a big issue. Whatever stand BCCI takes, it’s in the interest of the country. I fully support that,” he said.