After T20 World Cup controversy, Bangladesh eyes fresh cricketing ties with India

Bangladesh’s newly appointed Sports Minister Aminul Haque has expressed his intention to restore sporting relations with India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the controversy surrounding Bangladesh’s absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The former Bangladesh national footballer, who recently took oath as part of the country’s new cabinet, said he is keen to resolve the issue through dialogue and strengthen bilateral ties between the neighbouring nations.

Talks With Indian Diplomatic Officials

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, Aminul revealed that he held discussions with India’s Deputy High Commissioner at the Parliament building soon after assuming office. According to him, the conversation was cordial and focused on finding a constructive solution to the dispute linked to the World Cup.

He emphasised Bangladesh’s willingness to resolve the matter quickly through mutual discussions while maintaining friendly relations with neighbouring countries. Aminul stated that Bangladesh aims to build sincere and cooperative ties with India not only in sports but across multiple sectors.

Diplomatic Issues Behind Bangladesh’s Absence

The minister acknowledged that diplomatic complications played a significant role in Bangladesh missing the 2026 T20 World Cup. He suggested that earlier dialogue and resolution of concerns could have allowed the national team to participate in the global tournament.

Bangladesh had requested that all their matches be held outside India, a proposal that could not be accommodated by the International Cricket Council (ICC). As a result, Scotland replaced Bangladesh in the competition lineup.

The situation intensified after Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Mustafizur Rahman was withdrawn from the squad following directions linked to concerns raised by Indian authorities, further complicating the matter.

ICC Decision and Future Opportunities

Earlier this month, the ICC confirmed that Bangladesh would not face any sanctions for declining to play their matches in India. In a positive development, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was also granted hosting rights for a future ICC event ahead of the 2031 Men’s ODI World Cup, which Bangladesh is scheduled to co-host alongside India.

Looking Ahead

Aminul Haque’s remarks signal a potential thaw in cricketing relations between the two nations. With both boards set to collaborate on future international events, renewed dialogue could help rebuild trust and ensure smoother sporting cooperation moving forward.