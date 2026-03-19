After Team India’s trophy spree, Ajit Agarkar makes bold 2027 demand, BCCI faces huge call
Ajit Agarkar wants to stay till 2027 World Cup. BCCI yet to decide after India’s ICC success.
- Ajit Agarkar’s extension request comes at a critical transition phase for Indian cricket ahead of the 2027 World Cup.
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- India’s multiple ICC title wins under Agarkar significantly strengthen his case for continuity.
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- The BCCI’s decision could define India’s long-term selection strategy across formats.
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India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar has formally expressed his desire to continue in the role until the 2027 ODI World Cup, putting the BCCI in a crucial decision-making spot at a time when the national team is transitioning across formats. With India winning multiple ICC titles in the last two years, the board now faces a stability vs change debate ahead of the next global cycle.
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Why Ajit Agarkar’s extension request matters now
Agarkar’s request, first reported by Times of India, comes at a strategic moment. India are entering a fresh ODI cycle leading up to the 2027 World Cup, while also rebuilding their Test core and managing senior player transitions.
Continuity in selection leadership has historically played a key role in shaping successful World Cup campaigns. With back-to-back ICC successes, Agarkar’s case is strengthened by results and stability.
BCCI yet to respond, but discussions underway
According to the report, internal discussions have already taken place within the BCCI. However, no official confirmation has been made by the board, President Mithun Manhas, Secretary Devajit Saikia, or Agarkar himself.
The report adds that while a former India cricketer from the West Zone is being considered as a potential replacement, there has been no concrete movement on that front.
This effectively leaves the BCCI with two options:
- Continue with Agarkar for continuity and proven success
- Introduce a new selector ahead of a long-term transition phase
- Agarkar’s tenure: Results that strengthen his case
Since taking over in June 2023, Agarkar has overseen one of India’s most successful white-ball phases in recent memory:
- T20 World Cup 2024 winners
- ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winners
- T20 World Cup 2026 winners
- ODI World Cup 2023 finalists
- Asia Cup titles in 2023 and 2025
Beyond trophies, his tenure has also involved managing generational change, particularly in T20Is and Tests.
A BCCI official earlier explained the rationale behind extending his contract till June 2026, saying:
“Under his tenure the Indian team had won titles and had seen transition (of the Tests and T20) too. The BCCI had extended his contract till June 2026 and he had accepted the offer a few months back.”
The big challenge: Transition vs performance
While India’s white-ball dominance has been clear, the Test side has faced setbacks, including series defeats at home and overseas. This has added pressure on both the coaching staff and selection committee.
At the same time, Agarkar has had to handle a complex transition phase:
- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away from T20Is and Tests
- Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement
- Uncertainty around ODI participation for senior players ahead of 2027
Speaking earlier about long-term planning, Agarkar said: “Look, they [Rohit and Kohli] are part of the squad at the moment for Australia. In two years' time, we don’t know what the situation is going to be. So why just them two? It could be some other younger players [who might miss out on the tournament]. It’s still a long way away. We’ll see how the team shapes up, but we have some ideas, and as we go along, we’ll probably have a better idea of where the team is progressing.”
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