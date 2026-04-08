'After the World Cup I had decided to retire...': Pakistan Star makes a shocking revelation, now says this

The veteran opening batsman for Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman, had originally intended to resign from international cricket following the 2026 T20 World Cup, but he has since reversed that decision. As of April 08, 2026, Zaman has addressed the ongoing discussions regarding his future in the sport amidst a two match suspension for alleged ball tampering during the current Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season.

While Zaman has refuted various rumors, he admitted that the prospect of retirement was a reality after Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. During that tournament, he finally received an opportunity to open in a critical game. He now intends to remain active in the format to ensure a prestigious exit from T20Is.

"After the World Cup, I had decided to retire from T20 cricket. However, I no longer intend to retire and want to finish my T20 career on a high note," Fakhar was quoted as saying by Geo News.

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Review of Fakhar Zaman’s 2026 T20 World Cup Campaign

Throughout the 2026 tournament, Zaman was utilized in the middle order despite the struggling form of opener Saim Ayub. His contributions included a quick 25 runs off 16 balls against England during the Super 8 stage. Prior to this, the left handed batter had been relegated to the bench for the duration of the group stage following low scores in a home series against Australia.

In a vital must win fixture against Sri Lanka, Zaman was promoted to the opening slot and delivered a commanding 84 runs from 42 deliveries. He anchored a 176 run partnership with Sahibzada Farhan, leading Pakistan to a five run victory. Despite this individual success, Pakistan failed to secure a semifinal berth due to an inferior net run rate. Subsequently, in PSL 2026, he recorded scores of 53 and 1 for his respective franchise appearances.

Status of Fakhar Zaman’s Suspension

The 35 year old cricketer is currently serving a two match ban following ball tampering allegations during a Lahore Qalandars match against the Karachi Kings. During his team's recent 20 run win over the Multan Sultans in a rain shortened 13 over game on April 3, Zaman was observed in the dugout fulfilling a temporary coaching role.

Key Upcoming Dates for Fakhar Zaman:

April 9, 2026: Expected to continue his coaching support role during the match against Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi.

April 11, 2026: Eligible to return to the active playing roster for the match against Peshawar Zalmi.

The Lahore Qalandars are presently positioned fourth in the league standings, having secured two victories from their first three matches.