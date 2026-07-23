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After Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan reacts on Students' protest, Check who he supported?

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan called for patience and faith amid the ongoing NEET paper leak protest and said the aspirations of the youth must be understood while urging patience and faith in the country's institutions and government.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
After Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan reacts on Students' protest, Check who he supported?

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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