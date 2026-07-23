/After Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan reacts on Students' protest, Check who he supported?

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote.

Meanwhile, widespread protests continued at Tolstoy Marg and Janpath in the national capital, as activists and students pressed on with their demonstration against the Centre over exam paper leaks and systemic issues in education.