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'Age is just a number, it doesn't show on the field': Saransh Jain reacts to maiden India Test call-up at 33

Having steadily climbed the ranks through age-group cricket before making his Ranji Trophy debut in 2014/15 with a five-wicket haul against Tamil Nadu, Saransh Jain always held onto the belief that his time would come.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 07:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 07:16 PM IST
'Age is just a number, it doesn't show on the field': Saransh Jain reacts to maiden India Test call-up at 33
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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