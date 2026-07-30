Rewarded for a decade of relentless toil in domestic cricket, Madhya Pradesh off-spinner Saransh Jain said age is merely a number and that he never lost faith in his ability to earn a maiden India Test call-up, which he got by being included in the squad for the upcoming two-game tour of Sri Lanka.



"I was heading towards the temple and was driving. That's when I checked my phone and saw around 10 to 12 missed calls and messages. One of my friends who plays cricket called me and congratulated me. I asked, 'For what?' He said, 'Hey, the announcement...'