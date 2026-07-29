Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'Age should not be a factor as long as...': Ex-Pakistan captain backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play ODI World Cup 2027

'Age should not be a factor as long as...': Ex-Pakistan captain backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play ODI World Cup 2027

The former Pakistan captain, widely known as the 'Asian Bradman', dismissed concerns about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's advancing years ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 11:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
'Age should not be a factor as long as...': Ex-Pakistan captain backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play ODI World Cup 2027
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Age should not be a factor as long as...': Ex-Pakistan captain backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play ODI World Cup 2027
Rohit Sharma5 min ago
2
‪‪madhya pradesh farmers protest27 min ago
3
CWG 202649 min ago
4
Kanwar yatra1 hr ago
5
jammu kashmir kulgam1 hr ago