/'Age should not be a factor as long as...': Ex-Pakistan captain backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play ODI World Cup 2027

Former Pakistan captain and batting icon Zaheer Abbas has firmly backed Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to feature in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027, dismissing speculation about their age.
Popularly known as the "Asian Bradman" for his legendary run-scoring feats, Abbas emphasized that performance, fitness, and unmatched experience should take precedence over a player's birth certificate when building a World Cup-winning squad.
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Zaheer Abbas believes that as long as a player maintains elite physical standards and continues to deliver with the bat, age should never be a bar to selection.
"Both are very, very good in terms of skill and, given their experience, I don't see any reason why they should not play the World Cup. Age should not be a factor as long as they are fit and continue scoring runs," Abbas said on a Pakistani television channel.
The 79-year-old praised Virat Kohli for maintaining top-tier physical conditioning. He also advised keeping a sharp focus on physical fitness while acknowledging his recent work and impressive form.
Abbas also expressed admiration for Rohit's recent ODI century against England at Lord's, highlighting the veteran's fluid strokeplay.
"I watched Rohit score a hundred against England, and it is still a pleasure to watch him bat. He plays so effortlessly and with such sweet timing," he said.
The 2027 ODI World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Abbas stressed that navigating big-ticket ICC events requires the composure and technical refinement that only veteran players possess.
According to the Pakistan legend, scoring runs becomes second nature for players of Kohli and Rohit's caliber. Having both leaders in the dressing room would provide immense stability and confidence to Team India's campaign.
While acknowledging that T20 cricket has introduced innovative, unorthodox strokes to the modern game, Abbas reminded aspiring batters that traditional fundamentals remain essential across all formats.
He emphasized that mastering classic shots - such as the cover drive and the cut shot - remains the bedrock of lasting success.
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