Ageing MS Dhoni in yellow after ages; watch Chennai Super King's video here

New Delhi: Even though the Indian Premier League (IPL) is off the table this season due to the coronavirus outbreak across the world, but the IPL teams have been trying their best to entertain their fans on social media platforms.

Three times IPL winner, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday (May 11, 2020) gave their fans a glimpse of their "Thala Dhoni in yellow" in a video shared by them on their socials.

In a 2:09 minutes long video, CSK skipper MS Dhoni along with his daughter Ziva is seen playing with 'Sam', one of his German Shepherds in their garden.

The video that has attracted around 1,11,000 people has been shared by over 2,900 Twitteratis was shot by Dhoni's wife, Sakshi who has made it even better with her voiceover.

Sakshi is also seen throwing the ball in the air for Sam and saying 'mis-field' when the German Sheperd couldn't hold the ball.

Thala Dhoni and daughter Ziva are also seen waving at someone who has not been caught in the video, probably one of MSD's billion of fans.

Unlike Dhoni in the video, Ziva is seen making Sam run after the ball, the same way her 38-tear old father made the opponent players run while playing the 22-yard game.

IPL'S 2019 runners-up in their caption wrote, "Thala Dhoni in #yellove, #WhistlePodu"

Watch the video:

MSD last played for the Indian team in the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals. MSD was set to make his comeback to competitive cricket through IPL, but the season 13 of one of the Cricket's most popular leagues in the world was added to the list of sporting events that have been brought to a complete halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many star athletes have been doing live sessions through their social media accounts to interact with other players to let their fan fraternity cope up with the COVID-19 lockdown.