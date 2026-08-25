Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'Aggression can come out in different ways': Prasidh Krishna explains India’s early success vs Sri Lanka

'Aggression can come out in different ways': Prasidh Krishna explains India’s early success vs Sri Lanka

Prasidh Krishna explained how his aggressive bowling mindset and disciplined lengths helped India make early inroads against Sri Lanka. The pacer also credited Yashasvi Jaiswal and India’s slip cordon for their sharp fielding after the hosts were reduced to 8/2.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
'Aggression can come out in different ways': Prasidh Krishna explains India’s early success vs Sri Lanka
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Aggression can come out in different ways': Prasidh Krishna explains India’s early success vs Sri Lanka
2
3
4
5