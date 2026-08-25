/'Aggression can come out in different ways': Prasidh Krishna explains India’s early success vs Sri Lanka

"Yeah, I would like to say so. I mean, aggression can come out in different ways, and for me it is about what I'm doing when I'm bowling. It's very easy for people to get away or be distracted by what's happening in the pitch. There's too much happening, there's not too much happening, but I think the focus is still to come in and bowl those areas with full effort," Krishna told the broadcasters before the start of Day 3’s play.