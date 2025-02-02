Agni Chopra In Elation After Getting Award From Rohit Sharma At BCCI Naman Awards 2025

Bollywood producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s son, Agni Chopra was elated as he received the BCCI award for the Top Run Getter in the Ranji Trophy Plate League from his childhood hero Rohit Sharma. Agni made 939 runs in the 2023-24 domestic season at an impeccable average of 80.

Agni Chopra’s mother Anupama Chopra who is the noted film critic, was spotted cheering for his son from the audience alongside her husband Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

"It meant a lot to receive this award from Rohit bhai, who is also from Mumbai and whom I have idolised for many years," Agni said.

"I have watched Rohit bhai play for almost half of my life, and it feels like a full-circle moment to receive this award from the Indian captain. Having my parents cheering me on made it even more special because they have always supported me, especially through difficult times when I was in and out of the Mumbai team."

Agni who plays for Mizoram has had a remarkable journey with the team.

"It is indeed great to see my hard work recognised, and it is incredibly special to receive an award for the Ranji Trophy, which is one of the most storied tournaments. I am grateful for this honor," he said.

The BCCI also presented a Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award to Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar on the back of his successful career that lasted for over two decades.

“My cricketing journey, which spanned 24 years was never mine alone. It belonged to every coach’s guidance, every teammate’s trust, every fan’s unwavering support, and my family’s belief, love, and sacrifices.

“This award is a reminder to keep giving back to the sport and the people that gave me everything. To the @BCCI and every cricket lover: thank you for letting me bat for India with an open heart and limitless boundaries,” said Tendulkar on Saturday.