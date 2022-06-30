The Indian men's cricket team is in England to try and write history. They are leading 2-1 in a five-match Test series. This is the fifth Test of the series that was to be completed last year but could not continue as due to many Covid cases in India camp. India will now aim to clinch the series at Edgbaston where the 5th Test is to be played. Team India have already played one wamr-up tie to get things going. All players have had some hit in the middle and now the main business starts from July 1.

But ahead of the all-important encounter, India wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant has won hearts of his fans with a heartwarming gesture. A fan of Pant posted a selfie of his with Pant and his friends. He revealed a story behind the photo that how when he asked Pant for a photo, the cricketer said yes to the request but not before providing food to a homeless man.

"Just wanted to highlight the warm gesture by @RishabhPant17. When we asked him for a picture he told us that he'll be back in a moment. Then he went towards a homeless man sitting under the bridge and gave him food and also asked him if he wanted anything else! What a man!" the fan posted on Twitter.

Other fans have reacted positively to Pant's amazing gesture to a homeless man, with the cricketer getting praise for his kind gesture.

Pant will be a crucial player for India in the upcoming last Test. Among all the 3 formats, he plays Tests the best. He has centuries in England and Australia and would be looking to complet one more at Edgbaston to help India clinch the series. Pant's aggressive approach will also be something to look out for vs the English bowlers led by the veteran James Anderson.