Ahmedabad Weather Report: Will Fog Disrupt IND vs SA 5th T20I Or Is A Full Game On The Cards?

The chaos in Lucknow, where dense fog forced the abandonment of the fourth T20I without a single ball being bowled, has put weather firmly under the spotlight ahead of the series finale. As the action shifts west to Ahmedabad for the fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa, one question dominates fan conversations and search trends alike. Will fog threaten the game again, or is Ahmedabad set to deliver an uninterrupted contest? With winter tightening its grip across northern India, concerns are understandable. However, Ahmedabad’s climatic profile tells a very different story compared to Lucknow, and early indicators offer strong reassurance.

Ahmedabad Weather Forecast for Match Day

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department and local weather models, Ahmedabad is expected to enjoy clear and stable conditions on match day. Skies are predicted to remain largely cloud-free from afternoon through late evening, reducing the risk of any visibility-related disruptions. Temperatures during the day are likely to hover around 30°C before cooling to a comfortable 15–18°C during match hours. These conditions are considered ideal for night cricket, allowing players to perform at full intensity without the discomfort caused by extreme cold or humidity. Most importantly, there is no forecast of fog or smog developing over the Narendra Modi Stadium. Unlike cities in the Indo-Gangetic belt, Ahmedabad’s dry winter air and lower pollution levels significantly reduce the chances of dense fog forming, even late at night.

Will Fog Affect Visibility in Ahmedabad?

The short answer is no, based on current projections. Fog typically forms when cold temperatures, high moisture, and stagnant air combine. Ahmedabad rarely experiences this mix during December evenings. Visibility levels are expected to remain well above operational limits for international cricket, ensuring umpires, players, and broadcasters face no challenges. This stands in sharp contrast to Lucknow, where winter fog has historically caused frequent disruptions. Ahmedabad’s geographic location and weather patterns make it one of the more reliable winter venues in India.

Rain Threat and Other Weather Factors

Rain is not expected to play any role in the match. Forecasts show a zero to negligible chance of precipitation throughout the day and evening. Light winds in the range of 5 to 10 km/h are predicted, which should have minimal impact on play. The only weather-related factor teams may need to consider is dew. As temperatures drop later in the night, dew could settle on the outfield and pitch, potentially aiding the team batting second. This could influence the toss decision, but it will not threaten the continuation of the match.

Why Ahmedabad Is a Safer Winter Venue

The Narendra Modi Stadium is well equipped to handle evening fixtures during winter. Its advanced lighting system ensures excellent visibility, while the venue’s open design promotes better air circulation, reducing the likelihood of haze or fog buildup. Historically, Ahmedabad has hosted numerous international matches in December and January without weather-related interruptions. Even when northern cities struggle with smog and fog, conditions here tend to remain stable and predictable.

Will the IND vs SA 5th T20I Be Cancelled?

Based on all available data, the chances of the match being cancelled or abandoned due to weather are extremely low. With no fog forecast, no rain threat, and clear skies expected, fans can look forward to a full 40-over contest. After the disappointment in Lucknow, Ahmedabad appears set to provide the clean, uninterrupted finish the series deserves. From a weather perspective, cricket is firmly expected to take centre stage.