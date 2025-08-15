Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2946617https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/aiden-markram-backs-opening-role-set-to-open-in-decider-against-australia-to-fit-in-power-hitters-for-proteas-2946617.html
NewsCricket
AIDEN MARKRAM

Aiden Markram Backs Opening Role, Set To Open In Decider Against Australia To Fit In Power-Hitters For Proteas

South Africa captain Aiden Markram has confirmed he will continue opening the batting in T20Is to accommodate the team’s explosive middle-order hitters.

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 09:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aiden Markram Backs Opening Role, Set To Open In Decider Against Australia To Fit In Power-Hitters For ProteasImage Credit: X

South Africa captain Aiden Markram has confirmed he will keep opening the batting in the T20I side to make room for the team’s big-hitting middle-order players. With the three-match series against Australia locked at 1-1, the deciding clash will take place in Cairns on Saturday.

IPL Form Boosting Confidence

Markram thrived as an opener during the 2025 IPL, scoring five half-centuries in 13 innings for Lucknow Super Giants at a strike rate of 148.82. However, his last T20I score over fifty came in October 2022. "Looking at the players we have, opening suits me best," Markram explained. "We’ve got dangerous hitters in the middle order, so it makes sense for me and Ryan Rickelton to start things off. Batting in the powerplay is always exciting, and we aim to set a strong platform."

Also Read: Rohit Sharma’s ‘Har Baar Thodi Retirement Lunga’ Quip Goes Viral In Rishabh Pant’s Independence Day Post

Partnerships and Standout Performances

In this series, his opening stands with Rickelton have yielded 12 and 34 runs. While number three batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius is still searching for form, Dewald Brevis’ unbeaten 125 in the second T20I has been a huge boost for South Africa’s batting lineup.

Off-Spin Option When Needed

Markram also offers part-time off-spin and has even opened the bowling in certain matches, including dismissing Travis Head in the second game. “Bowling is a feel thing,” he said. “With how hard the ball travels these days, I’m not always eager to bowl, but if conditions suit, I trust my instincts.”

Turning Around a Poor Series Record

South Africa has won just one of their last nine bilateral T20I series, something Markram wants to change. “The bowlers have been consistent, but now it’s time for the batting group to click as a unit. We want to put on a big score and finish this series strong,” he added.

The stage is set for a high-stakes decider as the Proteas aim to seal a morale-boosting series win. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK