Aiden Markram Backs Opening Role, Set To Open In Decider Against Australia To Fit In Power-Hitters For Proteas

South Africa captain Aiden Markram has confirmed he will keep opening the batting in the T20I side to make room for the team’s big-hitting middle-order players. With the three-match series against Australia locked at 1-1, the deciding clash will take place in Cairns on Saturday.

IPL Form Boosting Confidence

Markram thrived as an opener during the 2025 IPL, scoring five half-centuries in 13 innings for Lucknow Super Giants at a strike rate of 148.82. However, his last T20I score over fifty came in October 2022. "Looking at the players we have, opening suits me best," Markram explained. "We’ve got dangerous hitters in the middle order, so it makes sense for me and Ryan Rickelton to start things off. Batting in the powerplay is always exciting, and we aim to set a strong platform."

Partnerships and Standout Performances

In this series, his opening stands with Rickelton have yielded 12 and 34 runs. While number three batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius is still searching for form, Dewald Brevis’ unbeaten 125 in the second T20I has been a huge boost for South Africa’s batting lineup.

Off-Spin Option When Needed

Markram also offers part-time off-spin and has even opened the bowling in certain matches, including dismissing Travis Head in the second game. “Bowling is a feel thing,” he said. “With how hard the ball travels these days, I’m not always eager to bowl, but if conditions suit, I trust my instincts.”

Turning Around a Poor Series Record

South Africa has won just one of their last nine bilateral T20I series, something Markram wants to change. “The bowlers have been consistent, but now it’s time for the batting group to click as a unit. We want to put on a big score and finish this series strong,” he added.

The stage is set for a high-stakes decider as the Proteas aim to seal a morale-boosting series win.