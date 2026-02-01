Advertisement
AIDEN MARKRAM

Aiden Markram surpasses Faf du Plessis in elite T20I list after 3rd match against the West Indies

South Africa captain Aiden Markram achieved a significant personal milestone despite his side’s defeat in the third T20I against the West Indies cricket team, as he became the most capped T20I captain in South African cricket history.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
Aiden Markram surpasses Faf du Plessis in elite T20I list after 3rd match against the West IndiesImage Credit:- X

Record-Breaking Moment in Third T20I

The rain-affected third T20I marked Markram’s 38th match as South Africa’s T20I captain, allowing him to surpass former skipper Faf du Plessis, who had previously led the Proteas in 37 matches in the shortest format. With this appearance, Markram now sits atop the elite list of South Africa’s most experienced T20I captains. Although the Proteas suffered a narrow loss in the series finale, the landmark achievement provided a notable highlight on an otherwise disappointing evening for the hosts.

Across his 38 T20Is as captain, Markram has guided South Africa to 17 victories, while the team has faced 21 defeats under his leadership. The numbers reflect a challenging phase for South Africa in T20 cricket, marked by frequent squad changes and experimentation as the team builds toward major ICC events.

Despite mixed results, Markram’s calm leadership style and tactical awareness have seen him entrusted with long-term responsibility, particularly as South Africa looks to settle on a stable core ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Markram opened up on a shortened game

“It becomes tricky. Five overs of powerplay and then basically five overs of death. They played some good shots and got a good score. We backed ourselves but fell short. [On the game] Everyone has done a role tonight. That was a good exercise. Definitely some good stuff to take home tonight. [On the series] Was a good game. Was a good series. Lot of good signs from us. The players are in good form. It is a nice thing to have going to the WC. Exciting times ahead and happy with where the team is at. We had got all bases covered,” Markram said in the post-match presentation ceremony. 

Series Context Against West Indies

South Africa had already secured the series heading into the third T20I, having won the opening two matches convincingly. The final game, reduced to 10 overs per side due to rain, saw West Indies clinch a six-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, denying the Proteas a clean sweep.

While the loss meant South Africa finished the series 2-1, the focus remained on preparations and player combinations rather than the result alone.

